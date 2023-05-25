Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

The closing price of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) was $76.53 for the day, down -0.86% from the previous closing price of $77.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1430007 shares were traded. GEHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GEHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Makela Jan sold 70,629 shares for $77.69 per share. The transaction valued at 5,487,379 led to the insider holds 63,796 shares of the business.

CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 748 shares of GEHC for $51,806 on Jan 23. The Director now owns 1,272 shares after completing the transaction at $69.26 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEHC now has a Market Capitalization of 36.55B and an Enterprise Value of 44.47B. As of this moment, GE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEHC has reached a high of $87.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.01.

Shares Statistics:

GEHC traded an average of 1.95M shares per day over the past three months and 1.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 454.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 453.21M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.98% stake in the company. Shares short for GEHC as of May 14, 2023 were 5.55M with a Short Ratio of 7.13M, compared to 8.51M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.03, GEHC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.85 and $3.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.73. EPS for the following year is $4.3, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.42 and $4.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.34B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.59B and the low estimate is $20.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.