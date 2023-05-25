Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for NIO Inc. (NIO)

The closing price of NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) was $7.92 for the day, down -9.49% from the previous closing price of $8.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 84186910 shares were traded. NIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.72.

Our analysis of NIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NIO now has a Market Capitalization of 15.23B and an Enterprise Value of 13.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.93.

Over the past 52 weeks, NIO has reached a high of $24.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.03.

NIO traded an average of 43.92M shares per day over the past three months and 47.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.64B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.54B. Shares short for NIO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 111.54M with a Short Ratio of 111.54M, compared to 92.1M on Mar 30, 2023.

