Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)

The closing price of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG) was $11.13 for the day, down -1.85% from the previous closing price of $11.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 595309 shares were traded. NVG stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.11.

Our analysis of NVG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Over the past 52 weeks, NVG has reached a high of $14.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.15.

NVG traded an average of 525.46K shares per day over the past three months and 396.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 213.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.52M. Shares short for NVG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 25.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 16.41k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.01%.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.81, NVG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.51. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.21.

