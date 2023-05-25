Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Stocks Reach New Highs at $28.86 During Trading Session

After finishing at $28.88 in the prior trading day, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) closed at $28.86, down -0.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3567373 shares were traded. CFLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.07.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CFLT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Kreps Edward Jay sold 232,500 shares for $23.39 per share. The transaction valued at 5,437,868 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Volpi Michelangelo sold 637,268 shares of CFLT for $14,657,625 on May 05. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $23.00 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Verbowski Chad, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 5,949 shares for $22.58 each. As a result, the insider received 134,328 and left with 460,646 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFLT now has a Market Capitalization of 6.85B and an Enterprise Value of 6.12B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFLT has reached a high of $34.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 291.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.39M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CFLT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.01M with a Short Ratio of 16.01M, compared to 16.76M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.41% and a Short% of Float of 8.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 22 analysts recommending between $0.23 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $182.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $186.61M to a low estimate of $180.99M. As of the current estimate, Confluent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $139.41M, an estimated increase of 30.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $193.61M, an increase of 33.70% over than the figure of $30.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $195.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $191.2M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $765.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $760.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $763.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $585.94M, up 30.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $975.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $942.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.