Consensus estimate for Welltower Inc. (WELL)’s next quarter EPS at $0.18

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) closed the day trading at $74.23 down -2.55% from the previous closing price of $76.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1925899 shares were traded. WELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WELL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 58.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 142.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WELL now has a Market Capitalization of 38.39B and an Enterprise Value of 52.72B. As of this moment, Welltower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 309.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 65.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.24.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WELL is 1.05, which has changed by -16.20% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1.41% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WELL has reached a high of $90.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WELL traded about 2.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WELL traded about 1.95M shares per day. A total of 483.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 472.18M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.92% stake in the company. Shares short for WELL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 13.08M with a Short Ratio of 13.08M, compared to 12.24M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 4.05%.

Dividends & Splits

WELL’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.44, up from 2.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.15. The current Payout Ratio is 540.50% for WELL, which recently paid a dividend on May 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 03, 1985 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.58B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.63B to a low estimate of $1.53B. As of the current estimate, Welltower Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.47B, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.59B, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.56B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.86B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.07B and the low estimate is $6.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.