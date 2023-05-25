Consensus estimates for Fluor Corporation (FLR) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Fluor Corporation’s stock clocked out at $26.88, down -3.34% from its previous closing price of $27.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 753935 shares were traded. FLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FLR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Breuer James R sold 4,000 shares for $37.81 per share. The transaction valued at 151,231 led to the insider holds 41,742 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.87B and an Enterprise Value of 2.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLR has reached a high of $38.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FLR traded 1.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.90M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FLR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 17.28M with a Short Ratio of 17.28M, compared to 15.35M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.06% and a Short% of Float of 17.77%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for FLR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 01, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.73. EPS for the following year is $2.45, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.93 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $3.71B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.93B to a low estimate of $3.65B. As of the current estimate, Fluor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.3B, an estimated increase of 12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.89B, an increase of 8.70% less than the figure of $12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.8B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.74B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.2B and the low estimate is $15.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.