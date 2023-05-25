Consensus estimates for Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Greenhill & Co. Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.71, up 0.20% from its previous closing price of $14.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1371173 shares were traded. GHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GHL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when RODRIGUEZ HAROLD J JR bought 470 shares for $10.19 per share. The transaction valued at 4,786 led to the insider holds 210,382 shares of the business.

BOK SCOTT L bought 23,000 shares of GHL for $233,220 on Nov 18. The Chairman & CEO now owns 1,678,388 shares after completing the transaction at $10.14 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, BOK SCOTT L, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, bought 24,850 shares for $10.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 249,771 and bolstered with 1,655,388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GHL now has a Market Capitalization of 124.33M and an Enterprise Value of 404.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GHL has reached a high of $14.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.12.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GHL traded 145.96K shares on average per day over the past three months and 595.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.90M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GHL as of May 14, 2023 were 295.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 252.63k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, GHL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.96.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $1.33, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.15 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $86.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $105M to a low estimate of $73.05M. As of the current estimate, Greenhill & Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.05M, an estimated increase of 140.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.83M, a decrease of -12.70% less than the figure of $140.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GHL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $299.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $283.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $292.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $258.45M, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $323.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $355.53M and the low estimate is $300M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.