Consensus estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $6.81, down -0.44% from its previous closing price of $6.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36762877 shares were traded. NU stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NU now has a Market Capitalization of 30.61B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NU has reached a high of $7.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NU traded 24.83M shares on average per day over the past three months and 45.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.71B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.16B. Insiders hold about 9.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NU as of May 14, 2023 were 95.82M with a Short Ratio of 98.28M, compared to 95.44M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $1.74B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.68B. As of the current estimate, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated increase of 49.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.87B, an increase of 51.00% over than the figure of $49.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.83B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.79B, up 52.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.8B and the low estimate is $8.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.