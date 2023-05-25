Consensus estimates for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.38, up 1.27% from its previous closing price of $14.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18861288 shares were traded. RIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.60.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RIVN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when McDonough Claire sold 2,902 shares for $20.78 per share. The transaction valued at 60,304 led to the insider holds 72,902 shares of the business.

Baker Jeff sold 2,331 shares of RIVN for $44,254 on Feb 15. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 87,000 shares after completing the transaction at $18.98 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, McDonough Claire, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,090 shares for $18.99 each. As a result, the insider received 39,694 and left with 75,804 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIVN now has a Market Capitalization of 12.13B and an Enterprise Value of 4.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIVN has reached a high of $40.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RIVN traded 29.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 20.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 930.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 801.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RIVN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 73.44M with a Short Ratio of 73.44M, compared to 69.04M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.82% and a Short% of Float of 13.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.17 and a low estimate of -$1.79, while EPS last year was -$1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.34, with high estimates of -$1.05 and low estimates of -$1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.61 and -$5.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.14. EPS for the following year is -$3.36, with 17 analysts recommending between -$2.1 and -$5.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $945.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.29B to a low estimate of $804M. As of the current estimate, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $364M, an estimated increase of 159.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B, an increase of 124.10% less than the figure of $159.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $959.9M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66B, up 144.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.17B and the low estimate is $5.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 92.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.