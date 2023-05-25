Coty Inc. (COTY) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Coty Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.76, down -1.82% from its previous closing price of $10.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7392104 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COTY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Goudet Olivier bought 100,000 shares for $7.61 per share. The transaction valued at 760,980 led to the insider holds 1,039,129 shares of the business.

Goudet Olivier bought 100,000 shares of COTY for $755,970 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 939,129 shares after completing the transaction at $7.56 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Goudet Olivier, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $7.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 734,760 and bolstered with 839,129 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COTY now has a Market Capitalization of 9.94B and an Enterprise Value of 14.45B. As of this moment, Coty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COTY has reached a high of $12.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COTY traded 5.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 851.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 351.59M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.80% stake in the company. Shares short for COTY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.34M with a Short Ratio of 16.34M, compared to 19.31M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $1.27B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.29B to a low estimate of $1.25B. As of the current estimate, Coty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated increase of 8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.49B, an increase of 8.30% less than the figure of $8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COTY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.3B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.95B and the low estimate is $5.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.