Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) closed at $10.93 in the last session, down -0.91% from day before closing price of $11.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1461958 shares were traded. CRDO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.65.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRDO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Cheng Chi Fung sold 240,000 shares for $10.51 per share. The transaction valued at 2,523,216 led to the insider holds 400,000 shares of the business.

Brennan William Joseph sold 24,446 shares of CRDO for $243,123 on Mar 09. The Pres & Chief Executive Officer now owns 225,554 shares after completing the transaction at $9.95 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Cheng Chi Fung, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 6,250 shares for $10.42 each. As a result, the insider received 65,099 and left with 11,257,352 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRDO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.13B and an Enterprise Value of 916.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 377.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRDO has reached a high of $19.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRDO traded on average about 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.61M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 146.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.14M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDO as of May 14, 2023 were 6.37M with a Short Ratio of 7.26M, compared to 7.63M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.29% and a Short% of Float of 6.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has Cardiff Oncology, Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.93, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $2.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Healthcare and $Industrials for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Technology. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.