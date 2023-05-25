CSX Corporation (CSX) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs CSX

After finishing at $31.61 in the prior trading day, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) closed at $30.89, down -2.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15523539 shares were traded. CSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CSX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when ZILLMER JOHN J sold 16,000 shares for $32.25 per share. The transaction valued at 516,000 led to the insider holds 320,763 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSX now has a Market Capitalization of 64.81B and an Enterprise Value of 81.74B. As of this moment, CSX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSX has reached a high of $34.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 13.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.63M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.05B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.01B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CSX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 18.11M with a Short Ratio of 18.11M, compared to 19.26M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CSX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.41, compared to 0.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.25. The current Payout Ratio is 20.10% for CSX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 28, 2021 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.92. EPS for the following year is $2.07, with 27 analysts recommending between $2.21 and $1.82.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $3.72B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.87B to a low estimate of $3.55B. As of the current estimate, CSX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.81B, an estimated decrease of -2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.7B, a decrease of -1.00% over than the figure of -$2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.47B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.85B, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.82B and the low estimate is $14.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.