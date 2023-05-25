CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Stock Price Peaks at $10.55 During Trading

The closing price of CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) was $9.82 for the day, down -6.12% from the previous closing price of $10.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 745702 shares were traded. CVAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.41.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CVAC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVAC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.61B and an Enterprise Value of 1.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVAC has reached a high of $19.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.48.

Shares Statistics:

CVAC traded an average of 535.66K shares per day over the past three months and 732.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 216.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.88M. Insiders hold about 45.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CVAC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.61M, compared to 4.11M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 9.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.18 and -$1.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.21M to a low estimate of $11.89M. As of the current estimate, CureVac N.V.’s year-ago sales were $24.84M, an estimated decrease of -43.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.05M, a decrease of -31.60% over than the figure of -$43.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.89M.