Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) closed at $7.82 in the last session, down -4.05% from day before closing price of $8.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1546656 shares were traded. CWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CWK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when MACKAY MICHELLE bought 3,500 shares for $14.64 per share. The transaction valued at 51,240 led to the insider holds 50,760 shares of the business.

Robinson Nathaniel sold 15,231 shares of CWK for $267,761 on Jun 03. The insider now owns 22,580 shares after completing the transaction at $17.58 per share. On May 31, another insider, TPG GP A, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,920,717 shares for $18.39 each. As a result, the insider received 53,697,382 and left with 34,832,955 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.81B and an Enterprise Value of 4.95B. As of this moment, Cushman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWK has reached a high of $19.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CWK traded on average about 2.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 225.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CWK as of May 14, 2023 were 21.16M with a Short Ratio of 19.06M, compared to 18.04M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.32% and a Short% of Float of 20.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.59, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.9B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.42B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Cushman & Wakefield plc’s year-ago sales were $1.92B, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2B, an increase of 13.30% over than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.62B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.11B, down -22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.79B and the low estimate is $7.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.