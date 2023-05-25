CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Stock Closes down -5.26% on Wednesday Trading

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) closed the day trading at $1.80 down -5.26% from the previous closing price of $1.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511969 shares were traded. CTMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CTMX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Jones Elaine V bought 5,000 shares for $1.55 per share. The transaction valued at 7,750 led to the insider holds 5,142 shares of the business.

McCarthy Sean A. sold 7,121 shares of CTMX for $13,391 on Mar 16. The CEO now owns 388,821 shares after completing the transaction at $1.88 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Peterson Amy C., who serves as the EVP, Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 4,257 shares for $1.98 each. As a result, the insider received 8,425 and left with 58,433 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTMX now has a Market Capitalization of 116.76M and an Enterprise Value of -58.84M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTMX has reached a high of $3.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7001, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7774.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CTMX traded about 764.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CTMX traded about 520.63k shares per day. A total of 66.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.22M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CTMX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 2.46M, compared to 1.6M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.94, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$1.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $93.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.16M, up 17.10% from the average estimate.