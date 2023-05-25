Deere & Company (DE) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $360.48 in the prior trading day, Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) closed at $354.08, down -1.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1714487 shares were traded. DE stock price reached its highest trading level at $358.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $353.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 161.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when CAMPBELL RYAN D sold 11,429 shares for $439.69 per share. The transaction valued at 5,025,217 led to the insider holds 13,147 shares of the business.

Howze Marc A sold 10,910 shares of DE for $4,830,881 on Nov 29. The Sr Advisor, Office of Chairman now owns 17,321 shares after completing the transaction at $442.79 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Reed Cory J, who serves as the Pres Ag & Turf, Prod & Prec Ag of the company, sold 984 shares for $405.11 each. As a result, the insider received 398,628 and left with 30,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DE now has a Market Capitalization of 107.73B and an Enterprise Value of 157.27B. As of this moment, Deere’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DE has reached a high of $448.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $283.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 383.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 395.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 297.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 295.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.87M with a Short Ratio of 2.87M, compared to 2.68M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.97% and a Short% of Float of 0.97%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DE’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.71, compared to 5.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.43. The current Payout Ratio is 16.10% for DE, which recently paid a dividend on May 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.39 and a low estimate of $6.84, while EPS last year was $6.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.97, with high estimates of $7.56 and low estimates of $6.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $30.64 and $27.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $29.24. EPS for the following year is $29.73, with 28 analysts recommending between $32.28 and $24.32.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $13.11B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.31B to a low estimate of $12.68B. As of the current estimate, Deere & Company’s year-ago sales were $13B, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.66B, a decrease of -11.80% less than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.84B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.92B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.22B and the low estimate is $45.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.