Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Stock Closes down -4.36% on Wednesday Trading

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) closed the day trading at $86.49 down -4.36% from the previous closing price of $90.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2504018 shares were traded. DLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DLR, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P sold 1,500 shares for $97.47 per share. The transaction valued at 146,205 led to the insider holds 10,176 shares of the business.

Corey Dyer sold 4,401 shares of DLR for $458,540 on Mar 10. The EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER now owns 30,026 shares after completing the transaction at $104.19 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Sharp Christopher, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of the company, sold 4,235 shares for $120.00 each. As a result, the insider received 508,200 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DLR now has a Market Capitalization of 28.88B and an Enterprise Value of 47.54B. As of this moment, Digital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 76.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 57.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 47.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLR has reached a high of $141.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DLR traded about 2.63M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DLR traded about 2.24M shares per day. A total of 291.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 287.20M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DLR as of May 14, 2023 were 16.18M with a Short Ratio of 15.57M, compared to 15.54M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.55% and a Short% of Float of 6.61%.

Dividends & Splits

DLR’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.88, up from 4.88 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.47.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.39B to a low estimate of $1.24B. As of the current estimate, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, an increase of 16.90% less than the figure of $19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.28B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.69B, up 17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.15B and the low estimate is $5.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.