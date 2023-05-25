Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Stock Price Peaks at $4.8950 During Trading

The closing price of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) was $4.86 for the day, up 2.10% from the previous closing price of $4.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 774405 shares were traded. KODK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KODK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Katz Philippe D bought 3,000 shares for $4.59 per share. The transaction valued at 13,770 led to the insider holds 155,496 shares of the business.

SILECK MICHAEL bought 15,000 shares of KODK for $65,850 on May 19. The Director now owns 74,575 shares after completing the transaction at $4.39 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Katz Philippe D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $3.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,500 and bolstered with 152,496 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KODK now has a Market Capitalization of 284.83M and an Enterprise Value of 633.83M. As of this moment, Eastman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KODK has reached a high of $7.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7526, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2529.

Shares Statistics:

KODK traded an average of 568.07K shares per day over the past three months and 844.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.61M. Insiders hold about 21.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KODK as of May 14, 2023 were 4.05M with a Short Ratio of 4.04M, compared to 4.12M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.10% and a Short% of Float of 10.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.