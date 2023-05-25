enCore Energy Corp. (EU) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, enCore Energy Corp.’s stock clocked out at $2.25, down -2.60% from its previous closing price of $2.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 711297 shares were traded. EU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EU now has a Market Capitalization of 314.06M and an Enterprise Value of 308.57M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EU has reached a high of $3.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0894, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4548.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EU traded 324.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 480.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.00M. Insiders hold about 4.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.73% stake in the company. Shares short for EU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 686.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.69M, compared to 637.01k on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.