Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Stock Price Peaks at $33.98 During Trading

The closing price of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) was $33.45 for the day, down -1.93% from the previous closing price of $34.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2646379 shares were traded. NVST stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.96.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Yu Howard H sold 10,016 shares for $37.90 per share. The transaction valued at 379,606 led to the insider holds 45,865 shares of the business.

Yu Howard H sold 657 shares of NVST for $24,013 on Nov 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 51,106 shares after completing the transaction at $36.55 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVST now has a Market Capitalization of 5.74B and an Enterprise Value of 6.69B. As of this moment, Envista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVST has reached a high of $43.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.36.

Shares Statistics:

NVST traded an average of 1.86M shares per day over the past three months and 2.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 163.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.64M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 115.62% stake in the company. Shares short for NVST as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.19M with a Short Ratio of 10.19M, compared to 11.2M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.23% and a Short% of Float of 7.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.93 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $2.13, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.27 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $675M to a low estimate of $647.94M. As of the current estimate, Envista Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $645.8M, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $655.65M, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $667.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $646.9M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.91B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.