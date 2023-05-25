Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) closed at $63.20 down -1.40% from its previous closing price of $64.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 875632 shares were traded. ELS stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1073.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 142.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELS now has a Market Capitalization of 12.59B and an Enterprise Value of 15.95B. As of this moment, Equity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELS has reached a high of $77.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ELS has traded an average of 810.84K shares per day and 650k over the past ten days. A total of 185.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.96M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ELS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 2.92M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ELS is 1.79, from 1.68 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.05. The current Payout Ratio is 104.80% for ELS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 15, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $1.74, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $369.77M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $380.98M to a low estimate of $356M. As of the current estimate, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $365.31M, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $386.45M, an increase of 1.40% over than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $392.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $376M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.45B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.