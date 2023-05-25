Eventbrite Inc. (EB) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Eventbrite Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.45, down -5.58% from its previous closing price of $7.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1268675 shares were traded. EB stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 189.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Taylor Julia D. sold 36,187 shares for $7.00 per share. The transaction valued at 253,128 led to the insider holds 191,609 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EB now has a Market Capitalization of 698.44M and an Enterprise Value of 436.65M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EB has reached a high of $12.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.40.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EB traded 1.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.22M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.75% stake in the company. Shares short for EB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.36M with a Short Ratio of 11.36M, compared to 12.34M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.40% and a Short% of Float of 14.00%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $78.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $79M to a low estimate of $77.6M. As of the current estimate, Eventbrite Inc.’s year-ago sales were $66.04M, an estimated increase of 18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.94M, an increase of 21.30% over than the figure of $18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $328M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $322.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $324.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $260.93M, up 24.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $397.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $402M and the low estimate is $394M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.