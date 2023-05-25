Examining Ashland Inc. (ASH)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) closed at $87.28 down -2.16% from its previous closing price of $89.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583886 shares were traded. ASH stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ashland Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Sandler Ricky C bought 224,156 shares for $100.20 per share. The transaction valued at 22,460,431 led to the insider holds 4,083,978 shares of the business.

Sandler Ricky C sold 224,156 shares of ASH for $22,460,431 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 4,083,978 shares after completing the transaction at $100.20 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, BONI ERIC N, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,657 shares for $109.50 each. As a result, the insider received 290,942 and left with 10,640 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASH now has a Market Capitalization of 5.43B and an Enterprise Value of 6.32B. As of this moment, Ashland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASH has reached a high of $114.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASH has traded an average of 439.52K shares per day and 553.79k over the past ten days. A total of 54.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.16M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ASH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 476.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 586.43k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ASH is 1.54, from 1.34 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.33. The current Payout Ratio is 32.00% for ASH, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 14, 2017 when the company split stock in a 511:250 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.07 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $1.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.8, with high estimates of $2.04 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.5 and $5.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.93. EPS for the following year is $6.64, with 11 analysts recommending between $7.61 and $5.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $626.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $662M to a low estimate of $612M. As of the current estimate, Ashland Inc.’s year-ago sales were $644M, an estimated decrease of -2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $630.57M, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $665.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $610.66M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.39B, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $2.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.