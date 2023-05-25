Examining Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) closed at $29.54 down -1.57% from its previous closing price of $30.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2033330 shares were traded. AXTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.38.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when COOK WILLIAM M bought 2,500 shares for $29.55 per share. The transaction valued at 73,875 led to the insider holds 4,500 shares of the business.

Villavarayan Chris bought 34,440 shares of AXTA for $1,005,648 on Mar 13. The CEO & President now owns 34,440 shares after completing the transaction at $29.20 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXTA now has a Market Capitalization of 6.90B and an Enterprise Value of 9.99B. As of this moment, Axalta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXTA has reached a high of $32.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AXTA has traded an average of 2.97M shares per day and 1.71M over the past ten days. A total of 221.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.07M. Insiders hold about 0.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.83% stake in the company. Shares short for AXTA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.22M with a Short Ratio of 9.22M, compared to 11.4M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.16% and a Short% of Float of 4.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $1.82, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.01 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.34B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of the current estimate, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.23B, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.32B, an increase of 6.70% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.27B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.64B and the low estimate is $4.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.