Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) closed at $58.05 down -3.33% from its previous closing price of $60.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1273920 shares were traded. FIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.87.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Five9 Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 93.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when ZWARENSTEIN BARRY sold 2,500 shares for $65.09 per share. The transaction valued at 162,725 led to the insider holds 89,803 shares of the business.

ZWARENSTEIN BARRY sold 2,500 shares of FIVN for $150,050 on May 18. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 92,303 shares after completing the transaction at $60.02 per share. On May 17, another insider, ZWARENSTEIN BARRY, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $55.02 each. As a result, the insider received 137,550 and left with 94,803 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIVN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.98B and an Enterprise Value of 4.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -192.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIVN has reached a high of $120.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FIVN has traded an average of 1.53M shares per day and 1.78M over the past ten days. A total of 71.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.34M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.35% stake in the company. Shares short for FIVN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.53M, compared to 4.31M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.84 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $2.12, with 22 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $1.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $214.16M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $215M to a low estimate of $213.5M. As of the current estimate, Five9 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $189.38M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $227.74M, an increase of 16.70% over than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $236.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $221.2M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $909.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $906.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $907.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $778.85M, up 16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.