Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) Stock Closes down -2.16% on Wednesday Trading

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) closed the day trading at $147.48 down -2.16% from the previous closing price of $150.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 574328 shares were traded. FNV stock price reached its highest trading level at $150.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $147.11.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FNV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 28.80 and its Current Ratio is at 28.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FNV now has a Market Capitalization of 30.34B and an Enterprise Value of 29.14B. As of this moment, Franco-Nevada’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNV has reached a high of $161.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 136.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FNV traded about 624.77K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FNV traded about 426.82k shares per day. A total of 191.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 190.28M. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.38% stake in the company. Shares short for FNV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.45M, compared to 3.46M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

FNV’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.84, up from 1.30 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.97.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.08 and $3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.59. EPS for the following year is $3.96, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.48 and $3.29.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $338.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $340M to a low estimate of $337.47M. As of the current estimate, Franco-Nevada Corporation’s year-ago sales were $352.3M, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $332.8M, an increase of 1.50% over than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $332.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $332.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $1.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.