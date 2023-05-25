Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $22.68 in the prior trading day, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) closed at $22.18, down -2.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526593 shares were traded. FMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FMS by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FMS now has a Market Capitalization of 14.40B and an Enterprise Value of 27.30B. As of this moment, Fresenius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMS has reached a high of $30.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 809.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 466.07k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 586.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 586.83M. Shares short for FMS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 3.02M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FMS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.12, compared to 0.62 this year. The current Payout Ratio is 48.86% for FMS, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.2 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.24. EPS for the following year is $2.62, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.61 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $5.24B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.24B to a low estimate of $5.24B. As of the current estimate, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s year-ago sales were $4.85B, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.39B, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.39B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.32B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.33B and the low estimate is $21.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.