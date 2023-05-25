Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Stocks Hit Low of $98.78 Before Closing at $98.99

In the latest session, Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) closed at $98.99 down -2.76% from its previous closing price of $101.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1649821 shares were traded. GPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.78.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Global Payments Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when SHEFFIELD DAVID M sold 1,562 shares for $113.08 per share. The transaction valued at 176,631 led to the insider holds 28,032 shares of the business.

BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR bought 3,400 shares of GPN for $335,308 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 38,940 shares after completing the transaction at $98.62 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, BRUNO JOHN G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,807 shares for $97.47 each. As a result, the insider received 468,538 and left with 11,699 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPN now has a Market Capitalization of 27.42B and an Enterprise Value of 43.62B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPN has reached a high of $136.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GPN has traded an average of 2.04M shares per day and 1.81M over the past ten days. A total of 263.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 260.24M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GPN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.06M, compared to 3.46M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GPN is 1.00, from 1.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.39. The current Payout Ratio is 245.71% for GPN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are Gap, Inc. (The) different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $16.84, with high estimates of $98.99 and low estimates of $4.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Industrials and $Communication Services for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Technology. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.