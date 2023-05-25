Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Records -2.90% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) was $11.38 for the day, down -2.90% from the previous closing price of $11.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1468833 shares were traded. HAYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HAYW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when CCMP Capital, LP sold 2,036,894 shares for $11.75 per share. The transaction valued at 23,933,504 led to the insider holds 836,843 shares of the business.

CCMP Capital, LP sold 13,579,293 shares of HAYW for $159,556,693 on May 10. The 10% Owner now owns 955,266 shares after completing the transaction at $11.75 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Soucy Arthur L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,353 shares for $11.48 each. As a result, the insider received 84,420 and left with 17,955 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAYW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.64B and an Enterprise Value of 3.78B. As of this moment, Hayward’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAYW has reached a high of $16.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.90.

Shares Statistics:

HAYW traded an average of 2.07M shares per day over the past three months and 1.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 212.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 209.69M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.79% stake in the company. Shares short for HAYW as of May 14, 2023 were 18.28M with a Short Ratio of 19.44M, compared to 17.95M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.59% and a Short% of Float of 16.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $306M to a low estimate of $261M. As of the current estimate, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $399.42M, an estimated decrease of -29.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $245.24M, an increase of 2.00% over than the figure of -$29.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $256M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $229.59M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31B, down -20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.