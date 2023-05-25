Hesai Group (HSAI)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $9.37 in the prior trading day, Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) closed at $8.11, down -13.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 867681 shares were traded. HSAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.66.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HSAI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HSAI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.52B and an Enterprise Value of 1.25B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSAI has reached a high of $30.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 292.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 403.65k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 125.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.60M. Insiders hold about 23.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.53% stake in the company. Shares short for HSAI as of May 14, 2023 were 221.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 139.82k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $273.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $243.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $259.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $172.81M, up 50.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $540.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $595.53M and the low estimate is $393.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 108.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.