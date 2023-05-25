High and low EPS estimates for Aptiv PLC (APTV)’s current quarter

The price of Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) closed at $90.50 in the last session, down -2.14% from day before closing price of $92.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3746795 shares were traded. APTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.56.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APTV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when COOPER NANCY E sold 669 shares for $103.35 per share. The transaction valued at 69,141 led to the insider holds 11,515 shares of the business.

CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares of APTV for $698,901 on Apr 12. The Chairman and CEO now owns 578,815 shares after completing the transaction at $104.86 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, CLARK KEVIN P, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 6,665 shares for $105.05 each. As a result, the insider received 700,129 and left with 585,480 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APTV now has a Market Capitalization of 25.32B and an Enterprise Value of 31.09B. As of this moment, Aptiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTV has reached a high of $124.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APTV traded on average about 1.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 271.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.86M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for APTV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.02M with a Short Ratio of 5.02M, compared to 4.48M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.58 and $3.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.32. EPS for the following year is $6.02, with 23 analysts recommending between $6.95 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.01B to a low estimate of $4.53B. As of the current estimate, Aptiv PLC’s year-ago sales were $4.06B, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.82B, an increase of 11.50% less than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.62B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.49B, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.77B and the low estimate is $20.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.