High and low EPS estimates for Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY)’s current quarter

The price of Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) closed at $23.67 in the last session, down -1.82% from day before closing price of $24.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5060077 shares were traded. ARRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.84.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARRY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Hottinger Tyson sold 8,500 shares for $20.74 per share. The transaction valued at 176,292 led to the insider holds 75,547 shares of the business.

Stacherski Kenneth R. sold 1,327 shares of ARRY for $24,409 on Sep 19. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 99,902 shares after completing the transaction at $18.39 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Schmid Gerrard, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $21.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 151,650 and bolstered with 41,269 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARRY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.31B and an Enterprise Value of 4.25B. As of this moment, Array’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 464.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARRY has reached a high of $24.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARRY traded on average about 4.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 150.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.53M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.93% stake in the company. Shares short for ARRY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.42M with a Short Ratio of 16.42M, compared to 15.96M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.88% and a Short% of Float of 12.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.95 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $1.27, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $452.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $488.28M to a low estimate of $441.62M. As of the current estimate, Array Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $424.93M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $541.64M, an increase of 35.60% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $653.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $479.6M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.64B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.38B and the low estimate is $2.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.