High and low EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL)’s current quarter

The price of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) closed at $28.16 in the last session, down -1.64% from day before closing price of $28.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 731389 shares were traded. GIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.68.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GIL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GIL now has a Market Capitalization of 5.22B and an Enterprise Value of 6.09B. As of this moment, Gildan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIL has reached a high of $34.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GIL traded on average about 588.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 692.33k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 179.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.76M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GIL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 4.40M, compared to 4.63M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GIL is 0.74, which was 0.69 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%. The current Payout Ratio is 25.60% for GIL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 29, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.12 and $2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.97. EPS for the following year is $3.38, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.65 and $3.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $818.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $833.44M to a low estimate of $806.73M. As of the current estimate, Gildan Activewear Inc.’s year-ago sales were $895.6M, an estimated decrease of -8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $924.8M, an increase of 8.80% over than the figure of -$8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $968.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $907.34M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.24B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.53B and the low estimate is $3.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.