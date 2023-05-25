High and low EPS estimates for Guardant Health Inc. (GH)’s current quarter

The price of Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) closed at $28.61 in the last session, down -3.96% from day before closing price of $29.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5215503 shares were traded. GH stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Eltoukhy Helmy bought 8,600 shares for $26.15 per share. The transaction valued at 224,928 led to the insider holds 2,049,238 shares of the business.

Eltoukhy Helmy bought 84,452 shares of GH for $2,223,908 on Mar 14. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,040,638 shares after completing the transaction at $26.33 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Talasaz AmirAli, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 8,500 shares for $26.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 224,376 and bolstered with 24,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GH now has a Market Capitalization of 2.71B and an Enterprise Value of 3.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.51 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GH has reached a high of $62.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GH traded on average about 1.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 102.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.39M with a Short Ratio of 6.39M, compared to 6.76M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.22% and a Short% of Float of 6.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$1.38, while EPS last year was -$2.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.12, with high estimates of -$0.79 and low estimates of -$1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.47 and -$5.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.65. EPS for the following year is -$3.96, with 16 analysts recommending between -$2.35 and -$5.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $129.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $132.9M to a low estimate of $122.6M. As of the current estimate, Guardant Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.14M, an estimated increase of 18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $136.04M, an increase of 15.50% less than the figure of $18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.71M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $545M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $538M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $541.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $449.54M, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $668.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $709.7M and the low estimate is $625M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.