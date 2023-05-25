High and low EPS estimates for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)’s current quarter

The price of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) closed at $9.22 in the last session, down -1.81% from day before closing price of $9.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1897925 shares were traded. ROIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ROIV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Venker Eric sold 238,724 shares for $9.23 per share. The transaction valued at 2,203,423 led to the insider holds 675,768 shares of the business.

Venker Eric sold 61,206 shares of ROIV for $546,570 on May 08. The President & COO now owns 675,768 shares after completing the transaction at $8.93 per share. On May 04, another insider, Venker Eric, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 88,838 shares for $8.30 each. As a result, the insider received 737,355 and left with 675,768 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROIV now has a Market Capitalization of 5.64B and an Enterprise Value of 4.59B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 158.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 106.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROIV has reached a high of $10.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ROIV traded on average about 3.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.35M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 713.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 440.82M. Insiders hold about 14.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ROIV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14.02M with a Short Ratio of 14.02M, compared to 13.88M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 8.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.34 and -$1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.64. EPS for the following year is -$1.35, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.86 and -$1.57.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $20.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $36M to a low estimate of $13M. As of the current estimate, Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $9.22M, an estimated increase of 121.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.06M, an increase of 410.80% over than the figure of $121.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.29M, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $151.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $313M and the low estimate is $82.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 190.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.