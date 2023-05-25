HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Records 1.08 million Shares Traded, Reaches $3.4500 High

After finishing at $3.43 in the prior trading day, HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) closed at $3.39, down -1.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1077491 shares were traded. HUYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HUYA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUYA now has a Market Capitalization of 750.89M and an Enterprise Value of -618.76M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUYA has reached a high of $6.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2988, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4230.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 249.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.99M. Shares short for HUYA as of May 14, 2023 were 2.63M with a Short Ratio of 2.51M, compared to 2.75M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.32 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $277.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $278.04M to a low estimate of $276.62M. As of the current estimate, HUYA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $316.13M, an estimated decrease of -12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $308.71M, a decrease of -11.20% over than the figure of -$12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $315.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $303.59M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, down -10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.