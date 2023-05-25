Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) closed at $108.70 in the last session, down -0.16% from day before closing price of $108.87. On the day, 843782 shares were traded. H stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.84.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at H’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when VONDRASEK MARK R sold 4,817 shares for $115.03 per share. The transaction valued at 554,100 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

Floyd H. Charles sold 6,000 shares of H for $684,000 on May 15. The insider now owns 32,927 shares after completing the transaction at $114.00 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Myers Malaika, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 9,378 shares for $110.59 each. As a result, the insider received 1,037,113 and left with 15,956 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, H now has a Market Capitalization of 12.29B and an Enterprise Value of 14.68B. As of this moment, Hyatt’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, H has reached a high of $125.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.79.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, H traded on average about 859.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 858.81k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 106.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.32M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.17% stake in the company. Shares short for H as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.01M, compared to 4.05M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.79% and a Short% of Float of 9.96%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for H is 0.60, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.46 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $3.7, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.04 and $2.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.69B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.62B. As of the current estimate, Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.48B, an estimated increase of 13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.65B, an increase of 13.10% less than the figure of $13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for H’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.89B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.54B and the low estimate is $6.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.