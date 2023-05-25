I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY).

As of close of business last night, Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.57, down -1.11% from its previous closing price of $11.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1291322 shares were traded. RLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RLAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.60 and its Current Ratio is at 13.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Bergstrom Donald A sold 1,383 shares for $11.16 per share. The transaction valued at 15,434 led to the insider holds 242,701 shares of the business.

Adams Brian sold 863 shares of RLAY for $9,631 on Apr 28. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 134,882 shares after completing the transaction at $11.16 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Catinazzo Thomas, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 863 shares for $11.16 each. As a result, the insider received 9,631 and left with 149,272 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RLAY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.37B and an Enterprise Value of 427.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1137.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 360.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLAY has reached a high of $33.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.38.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RLAY traded 1.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.14M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.59% stake in the company. Shares short for RLAY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 19.8M with a Short Ratio of 19.80M, compared to 18.91M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.28% and a Short% of Float of 21.44%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.87, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.83, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.78 and -$3.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.26. EPS for the following year is -$3.46, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.8 and -$4.08.