I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in WESCO International Inc. (WCC).

As of close of business last night, WESCO International Inc.’s stock clocked out at $127.73, down -2.15% from its previous closing price of $130.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546506 shares were traded. WCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $129.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WCC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Schulz David S. sold 1,867 shares for $167.07 per share. The transaction valued at 311,920 led to the insider holds 100,703 shares of the business.

Squires Nelson John III sold 613 shares of WCC for $104,921 on Mar 08. The EVP & GM, EES now owns 73,021 shares after completing the transaction at $171.16 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Squires Nelson John III, who serves as the EVP & GM, EES of the company, sold 4,665 shares for $170.25 each. As a result, the insider received 794,216 and left with 73,198 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WCC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.66B and an Enterprise Value of 11.91B. As of this moment, WESCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WCC has reached a high of $175.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 138.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 136.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WCC traded 605.17K shares on average per day over the past three months and 575.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.09M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WCC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 1.53M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.38, WCC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%. The current Payout Ratio is 2.30% for WCC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 10, 1999 when the company split stock in a 1:57 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.8 and a low estimate of $3.92, while EPS last year was $4.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.62, with high estimates of $5.01 and low estimates of $3.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.15 and $14.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.35. EPS for the following year is $18.72, with 10 analysts recommending between $19.75 and $15.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $5.93B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.06B to a low estimate of $5.82B. As of the current estimate, WESCO International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.48B, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.84B, an increase of 6.00% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.62B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.42B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.15B and the low estimate is $23.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.