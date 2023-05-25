indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) was $8.92 for the day, down -3.78% from the previous closing price of $9.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 922959 shares were traded. INDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INDI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Aoki Ichiro sold 100,000 shares for $9.00 per share. The transaction valued at 900,000 led to the insider holds 6,341 shares of the business.

Aoki Ichiro sold 100,000 shares of INDI for $811,000 on May 15. The President now owns 6,341 shares after completing the transaction at $8.11 per share. On May 10, another insider, McClymont Donald, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $8.08 each. As a result, the insider received 404,000 and left with 21,602 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INDI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.20B and an Enterprise Value of 1.06B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INDI has reached a high of $11.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.21.

Shares Statistics:

INDI traded an average of 2.01M shares per day over the past three months and 2.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 131.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.04M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INDI as of May 14, 2023 were 12.71M with a Short Ratio of 12.60M, compared to 12.44M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.97% and a Short% of Float of 9.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $52.04M to a low estimate of $52M. As of the current estimate, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.75M, an estimated increase of 101.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.85M, an increase of 126.30% over than the figure of $101.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.59M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $248.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $249.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.8M, up 125.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $401.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $422.8M and the low estimate is $376.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.