Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of -$0.61

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) closed the day trading at $61.00 down -1.34% from the previous closing price of $61.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562702 shares were traded. ITCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.51.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ITCI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when VAN NOSTRAND ROBERT L sold 10,000 shares for $63.00 per share. The transaction valued at 630,000 led to the insider holds 9,345 shares of the business.

Neumann Mark sold 15,604 shares of ITCI for $847,380 on Mar 28. The EVP, Chief Commercial Officer now owns 45,339 shares after completing the transaction at $54.31 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Mates Sharon, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 20,565 shares for $44.99 each. As a result, the insider received 925,275 and left with 1,130,309 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ITCI now has a Market Capitalization of 6.07B and an Enterprise Value of 5.55B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITCI has reached a high of $66.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ITCI traded about 883.86K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ITCI traded about 681.26k shares per day. A total of 95.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ITCI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.92M, compared to 3.33M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.08 and -$2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.28 and -$1.9.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $106.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $111M to a low estimate of $100M. As of the current estimate, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $55.58M, an estimated increase of 91.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $116.85M, an increase of 77.00% less than the figure of $91.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $121.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112.14M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $461.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $438.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $450.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $250.31M, up 80.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $663.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $738.31M and the low estimate is $560.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.