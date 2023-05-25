Intuit Inc. (INTU)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) was $415.92 for the day, down -7.53% from the previous closing price of $449.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$33.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6656554 shares were traded. INTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $425.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $413.41.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INTU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 56.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Burton Eve B sold 4,539 shares for $412.57 per share. The transaction valued at 1,872,647 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Hotz Lauren D sold 500 shares of INTU for $206,580 on Mar 07. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 1,781 shares after completing the transaction at $413.16 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Tessel Marianna, who serves as the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 1,744 shares for $407.36 each. As a result, the insider received 710,432 and left with 26,458 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTU now has a Market Capitalization of 119.97B and an Enterprise Value of 125.57B. As of this moment, Intuit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTU has reached a high of $490.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $352.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 432.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 416.18.

Shares Statistics:

INTU traded an average of 1.64M shares per day over the past three months and 2.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 281.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.91M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for INTU as of May 14, 2023 were 3.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.73M, compared to 3.86M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.68, INTU has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.65. The current Payout Ratio is 40.80% for INTU, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.85, with high estimates of $2.48 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.53 and $12.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.79. EPS for the following year is $14.43, with 25 analysts recommending between $16.21 and $13.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.38B to a low estimate of $2.16B. As of the current estimate, Intuit Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.41B, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.73B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.31B and the low estimate is $13.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.