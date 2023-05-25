Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) closed at $0.35 down -4.11% from its previous closing price of $0.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0152 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1018965 shares were traded. INUV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3311.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Inuvo Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INUV now has a Market Capitalization of 45.01M and an Enterprise Value of 41.03M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INUV has reached a high of $0.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3162, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3662.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INUV has traded an average of 314.99K shares per day and 668.84k over the past ten days. A total of 122.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.04M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for INUV as of May 14, 2023 were 657.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.73M, compared to 354.94k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.54% and a Short% of Float of 0.59%.

Earnings Estimates

