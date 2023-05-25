Is this a Prime Time To acquire Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) stock

In the latest session, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) closed at $78.95 down -2.66% from its previous closing price of $81.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2536188 shares were traded. EMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Emerson Electric Co.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca sold 4,603 shares for $95.86 per share. The transaction valued at 441,244 led to the insider holds 99,591 shares of the business.

DELLAQUILA FRANK J sold 83,073 shares of EMR for $7,565,657 on Nov 08. The Senior Exec. VP and CFO now owns 271,785 shares after completing the transaction at $91.07 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Bosco Sara Yang, who serves as the Sr. VP, Secy and Gen. Counsel of the company, sold 10,977 shares for $91.13 each. As a result, the insider received 1,000,334 and left with 118,205 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EMR now has a Market Capitalization of 47.90B and an Enterprise Value of 56.42B. As of this moment, Emerson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EMR has reached a high of $99.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.58.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EMR has traded an average of 3.36M shares per day and 2.55M over the past ten days. A total of 570.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 565.69M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EMR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.27M with a Short Ratio of 5.27M, compared to 5.61M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EMR is 2.08, from 2.07 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64. The current Payout Ratio is 25.30% for EMR, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 11, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.53 and $4.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.31. EPS for the following year is $4.71, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.01 and $4.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.87B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.91B to a low estimate of $3.79B. As of the current estimate, Emerson Electric Co.’s year-ago sales were $5B, an estimated decrease of -22.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.17B, a decrease of -22.10% over than the figure of -$22.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.05B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.63B, down -21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.84B and the low estimate is $15.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.