Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Stock Closes up 0.57% on Wednesday Trading

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) closed the day trading at $5.30 up 0.57% from the previous closing price of $5.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20968002 shares were traded. ITUB stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ITUB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ITUB now has a Market Capitalization of 45.34B. As of this moment, Itau’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITUB has reached a high of $5.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ITUB traded about 28.87M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ITUB traded about 20.86M shares per day. A total of 9.79B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.25B. Insiders hold about 52.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ITUB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 29.73M with a Short Ratio of 29.73M, compared to 45.54M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

ITUB’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.81 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64. The current Payout Ratio is 228.00% for ITUB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 27, 2018 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $7.65B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.87B to a low estimate of $7.43B. As of the current estimate, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s year-ago sales were $7.33B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.88B, an increase of 12.60% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.58B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITUB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.06B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.88B and the low estimate is $30.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.