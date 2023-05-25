Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Stocks Hit Low of $11.50 Before Closing at $11.58

In the latest session, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) closed at $11.58 down -7.88% from its previous closing price of $12.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529836 shares were traded. IE stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Young Evan James MacMillan sold 50,000 shares for $13.48 per share. The transaction valued at 673,815 led to the insider holds 2,500 shares of the business.

Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart sold 5,000 shares of IE for $54,058 on Mar 24. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 334,761 shares after completing the transaction at $10.81 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $11.51 each. As a result, the insider received 57,538 and left with 339,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.16B and an Enterprise Value of 1.06B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 489.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 448.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IE has reached a high of $16.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IE has traded an average of 499.55K shares per day and 710.35k over the past ten days. A total of 92.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.29M. Insiders hold about 21.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IE as of May 14, 2023 were 1.15M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 993.62k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.68%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$1.12.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6M and the low estimate is $1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -58.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.