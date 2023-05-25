Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) closed at $29.00 in the last session, down -1.86% from day before closing price of $29.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 898565 shares were traded. JXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.39.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JXN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Durant Gregory T bought 3,000 shares for $30.46 per share. The transaction valued at 91,380 led to the insider holds 21,119 shares of the business.

Cummings Don W sold 9,877 shares of JXN for $367,424 on Apr 18. The SVP and CAO now owns 25,925 shares after completing the transaction at $37.20 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Cummings Don W, who serves as the SVP, Controller and CAO of the company, sold 1,271 shares for $36.75 each. As a result, the insider received 46,709 and left with 41,186 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JXN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.37B and an Enterprise Value of 3.48B. As of this moment, Jackson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JXN has reached a high of $49.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JXN traded on average about 1.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 83.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.41M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for JXN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.04M, compared to 2.25M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JXN is 2.48, which was 2.27 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.39%.

Earnings Estimates

