JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) Decline -0.41% in Day Trading, Closes at $45.94

The price of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) closed at $45.94 in the last session, down -0.41% from day before closing price of $46.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533641 shares were traded. JKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JKS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JKS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.50B and an Enterprise Value of 8.26B. As of this moment, JinkoSolar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JKS has reached a high of $76.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JKS traded on average about 788.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 869.46k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 50.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.79M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JKS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.03M, compared to 1.78M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.08 and a low estimate of $1.26, while EPS last year was -$1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.63, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.77 and $6.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.65. EPS for the following year is $7.34, with 3 analysts recommending between $9.87 and $4.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.18B to a low estimate of $3.81B. As of the current estimate, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $2.81B, an estimated increase of 43.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.09B, an increase of 57.10% over than the figure of $43.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.86B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.11B, up 29.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.73B and the low estimate is $16.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.