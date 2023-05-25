KeyCorp (KEY) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $10.20

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) closed the day trading at $10.20 down -2.49% from the previous closing price of $10.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12458239 shares were traded. KEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.16.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KEY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Paine Andrew J III bought 75,000 shares for $9.78 per share. The transaction valued at 733,500 led to the insider holds 335,414 shares of the business.

Hipple Richard J bought 2,200 shares of KEY for $23,452 on Apr 26. The Director now owns 68,374 shares after completing the transaction at $10.66 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Alexander Victor B, who serves as the Head of Consumer Bank of the company, bought 8,500 shares for $11.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,555 and bolstered with 117,196 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KEY now has a Market Capitalization of 9.05B. As of this moment, KeyCorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KEY has reached a high of $20.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KEY traded about 28.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KEY traded about 21.03M shares per day. A total of 935.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 931.57M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KEY as of May 14, 2023 were 36.92M with a Short Ratio of 30.77M, compared to 29.19M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.95% and a Short% of Float of 4.49%.

Dividends & Splits

KEY’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.82, up from 0.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.10. The current Payout Ratio is 44.50% for KEY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 08, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.72B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.79B to a low estimate of $1.69B. As of the current estimate, KeyCorp’s year-ago sales were $1.79B, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.76B, a decrease of -6.90% less than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KEY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.27B, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.65B and the low estimate is $6.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.