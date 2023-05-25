Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) closed at $118.53 in the last session, down -0.50% from day before closing price of $119.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 781042 shares were traded. KRYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $120.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KRYS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Romano Kathryn sold 25,000 shares for $109.04 per share. The transaction valued at 2,725,992 led to the insider holds 12,556 shares of the business.

JANNEY DANIEL sold 50,000 shares of KRYS for $4,751,185 on May 19. The Director now owns 157,362 shares after completing the transaction at $95.02 per share. On May 19, another insider, Romano Kathryn, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 28,428 shares for $95.05 each. As a result, the insider received 2,702,123 and left with 12,556 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KRYS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.33B and an Enterprise Value of 1.98B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRYS has reached a high of $123.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.79.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KRYS traded on average about 257.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 538.45k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 25.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.57M. Insiders hold about 13.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KRYS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.16M, compared to 1.2M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.49% and a Short% of Float of 5.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.24 and a low estimate of -$1.57, while EPS last year was -$1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.32, with high estimates of -$1.02 and low estimates of -$1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.98 and -$6.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.92. EPS for the following year is -$2.23, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$5.34.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $171.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $340.4M and the low estimate is $27.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 656.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.